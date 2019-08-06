Software AG (ETR:SOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.23 ($40.97).

SOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Software stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.84 ($28.88). The company had a trading volume of 78,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Software has a fifty-two week low of €24.90 ($28.95) and a fifty-two week high of €44.19 ($51.38).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

