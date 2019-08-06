Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives $36.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SQM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 678,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,606. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $504.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $196,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

