Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

