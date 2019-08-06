Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.61 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $179.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

