Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,703 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,703 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. 1,308,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,248. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

