Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 820,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. Cummins’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

