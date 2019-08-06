Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 6.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $134,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.62. 2,442,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.