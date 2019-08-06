SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 2,146,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SLM by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SLM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 80,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.