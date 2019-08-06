Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.48

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 402721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $718.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

