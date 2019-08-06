Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

