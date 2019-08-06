SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.22. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 48,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58.

In other news, VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 889,666 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,269,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 268,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 33,653.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

