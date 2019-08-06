Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €139.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €89.76 ($104.37) on Friday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

