Sicart Associates LLC Sells 9,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 4.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

