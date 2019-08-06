Shutterstock’s (SSTK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

“We maintain a Hold rating heading into SSTK’s 2Q19 results (8/6 BMO), which we expect will be inline to slightly below consensus. Enterprise should continue to show strain, with competitive pressures likely playing a factor, though Ecommerce should sustain positive momentum, driven by iterative site changes improving conversions. That said, recent changes to mgt, weakness in Enterprise, exposure to Europe, and competition are likely to keep growth in check, making hitting FY19 guidance, which calls for re-accelerating revenue growth (+12.5% FXN at midpoint), more challenging in our view. Expecting in line results; FX a modest headwind. We expect $169.4M (+8.2% Y/Y reported, ~10% Y/Y FXN) in revenues and $29.0M in EBITDA (17.1% margin) vs. consensus of $171.6M/$27.9M.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shutterstock stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.