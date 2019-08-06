Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

