ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $162.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00234657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.01299594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00099604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.