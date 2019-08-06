Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,550. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

