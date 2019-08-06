Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 593,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166,739. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

