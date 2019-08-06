Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 550,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

