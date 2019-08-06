Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VUG traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. 556,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

