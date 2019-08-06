Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,270. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

