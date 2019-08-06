Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.8% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Nomura lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,355. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

