Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.41. 81,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.42. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

