Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,820 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 182,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,656. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

