Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of APD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.71. The company had a trading volume of 340,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,783. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

