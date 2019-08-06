Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Servicemaster Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SERV traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. 682,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,047. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.50.
Several analysts have commented on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.
Servicemaster Global Company Profile
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.