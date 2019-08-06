SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 60.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

