Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.99, 341,798 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 942,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

SMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Semafo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.75 to C$6.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Semafo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 181.33.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$184.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Semafo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semafo (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

