SecureCoin Market Cap Achieves $17,046.00 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $17,046.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,512,851 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

