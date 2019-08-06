Seagate Technology’s (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

STX opened at $44.44 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 370,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 363,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 270,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,106,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,697,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,654,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

