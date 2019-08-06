Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. 40,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

