Scroll (SCRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,841.00

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00241598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.01282080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00098304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

