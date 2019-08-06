Scorum Coins Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,482.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $405,743.00 and $33,482.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.01300753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

