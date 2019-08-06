Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.66

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and traded as low as $51.37. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 73,632 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

