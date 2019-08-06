Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Raised by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,026 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 9.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

