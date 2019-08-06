Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

