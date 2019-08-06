Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $142,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,298. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

