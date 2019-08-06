Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.12

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and traded as high as $54.20. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 106,501 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

