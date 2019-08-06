Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,169.57. 40,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,709. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,141.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

