SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

SBFG opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SB Financial Group news, Director George W. Carter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,334.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,170 shares of company stock worth $55,393 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

