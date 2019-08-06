Savara (SVRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Savara to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Savara to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,957. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,685 shares in the company, valued at $153,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,472 shares of company stock worth $235,758. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

