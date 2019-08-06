Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €134.30 ($156.16) and last traded at €135.00 ($156.98), 31,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €135.30 ($157.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €140.13.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.