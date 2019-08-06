SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $107.22. SAP shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 2,660,904 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.43 ($142.37).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion and a PE ratio of 39.91.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

