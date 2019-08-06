Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 462.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

