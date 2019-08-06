Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,377. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 400,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 561,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.