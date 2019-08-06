Sandler O’Neill Lowers GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Hold

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 475,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,346. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 120.94%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.