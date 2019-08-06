Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,073 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf accounts for about 3.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 397.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 70.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.