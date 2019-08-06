Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,019 ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF makes up 0.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 936.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 123,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 111,471 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $833.00 and a 12 month high of $972.18.

