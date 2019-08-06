SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 184,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

