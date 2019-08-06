SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.05

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

